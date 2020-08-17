Hundreds converge at Belteleradio building in Belarus’s Minsk

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Several hundred people remain near the National State Broadcasting Company (Belteleradio, BTRC) in Belarus’s Minsk, according to a TASS reporter at the site.

It is unclear whether BelTA employees are among them. The building’s glass wall is now plastered with posters, calling to stop the violence. The protesters demand to see the BTRC CEO Ivan Eismont.

According to TASS, a vast procession of workers from various enterprises is moving towards the building.

Mass protests have engulfed Belarus, which held presidential elections on August 9. During the first day of protests, the events involved clashes with police officers. According to the Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people were apprehended; several dozen police officers and protesters were injured.

The opposition calls on factories to strike, in a bid to ramp up pressure on the authorities.