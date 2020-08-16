No one detained during Sunday’s protests in Minsk - interior ministry

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Belarusian interior ministry refutes medial allegations about detentions during Sunday’s protests in Minsk against the official results of the presidential polls, Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told TASS.

"The interior ministry has no information about detentions on Sunday," she said.

A number of media outlets reported earlier in the day citing eyewitnesses that unidentified men has captured several people in central Minsk and drove them away in a minibus. It was also reported that several people had been detained in courtyards.