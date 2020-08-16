Belarusian opposition says around 4,000 people still kept at detention facilities

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Maria Kolesnikova, an ally of presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said on Sunday around 4,000 people are still kept at detention facilities following mass protests against the results of last Sunday’s presidential elections and demanded their immediate release.

"According to the latest update I have, there are about 4,000 detainees. We demand their release. We also demand the release of political prisoners who were detained before the elections," she told TASS.