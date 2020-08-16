Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 69,500

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Ninety-two more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, or by 24 cases less than on the previous day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 69,500, the country’ health ministry reported on Sunday.

"As many as 69,516 people have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 92.

"A total of 610 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that three patients died during the past day.

According to the latest update, as many as 67,072 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 325 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,422,158 coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day.

The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November-December.