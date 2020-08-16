Trump not ruling out new bans on Chinese tech companies’ work in the US

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. Further bans on operations of Chinese technology companies in the United States are considered, President Donald Trump said at the press conference on Saturday.

"We are looking at other things. Yes, we are," Trump said, responding to a question whether new restrictions for operations of Chinese companies can be introduced, without specifically mentioning companies.

The US earlier imposed restrictions against China’s Huawei work in the country, Trump said. "Well, the big thing is Huawei, right? And Huawei is not here," the US President noted.

In August 2019, the US made effective the ban on purchase of China’s ZTE and Huawei telecommunication equipment by US government institutions.