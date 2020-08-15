Situation in Belarus remains calm amid ongoing protests - Interior Affairs Ministry

MINSK, August 15. /TASS/. The situation in Belarus, despite the ongoing protests throughout the country, remains calm, press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic Olga Chemodanova told TASS.

"So far everything is calm, no incidents have been noted," she said. When asked whether there were any arrests on August 14, Chemodanova said, "No, I have no such information."

Touching upon the issue of the detained citizens who remain in isolation cells, the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs could not give a specific figure, saying that the Center for Isolation of Offenders on Okrestsina Street in Minsk still has "a minimum number" of people.

Belarusian presidential elections were held on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his main opponent, came in second with 10.12%.

After exit poll results were announced on the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement. The protests continued over the following days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.