Number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeds 21 million — Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide exceeded 21 million on Friday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to US researchers, 21,010,700 cases have been registered all over the globe, 761,260 people have died and 13,047,560 have recovered. The highest caseload has been recorded in the United States (5,280,315), which is followed by Brazil (3,224,876) and India (2,461,190).

Russia has confirmed 912,823 coronavirus cases, 722,964 recoveries and 15,498 deaths, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.