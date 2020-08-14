EU to offer its help to Minsk in dialogue with opposition — statement

BRUSSELS, August 14. /TASS/. The European Union will offer to Minsk its assistance in the dialogue with the opposition to settle the current crisis in the country, EU foreign ministers said in a statement after their video conference on Friday.

"The Ministers reiterated that the elections were neither free nor fair. The European Union considers the results to have been falsified and therefore does not accept the results of the election as presented by the Belarus Central Election Commission," the statement says.

"The European Union will therefore put forward to the Belarusian authorities a proposal for EU support in establishing and facilitating a dialogue between the political authorities, opposition and broader society in view of resolving the current crisis. The High Representative/Vice-President and his services will begin work on this proposal immediately," it says.

The ministers once again called upon the Belarusian authorities "to stop the disproportionate and unacceptable violence against peaceful protesters."

"The EU expects the authorities to release immediately all unlawfully detained persons. In light of shocking reports of inhumane treatment and detention conditions, the European Union expects a thorough and transparent investigation into all alleged abuses, in order to hold those responsible to account," the document says.

The statement also confirms EU plans to impose sanctions on "those responsible for violence, repression and the falsification of election results."

"The work on additional listings within the existing sanctions framework for Belarus will start immediately," the ministers said.

They also expressed gratitude to journalists for their work in difficult conditions and condemned attacks on and detentions of journalists, including EU citizens.

The ministers agreed to review EU-Belarus relations at their upcoming informal meeting in Berlin in the end of August.

"As part of this review, the European Union will look at how to increase its support to the Belarusian people, including through enhanced engagement with and financial support to civil society, additional support to independent media, and increasing opportunities for student and academic mobility," the statement says.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the final results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Commission on August 14, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his main opponent, came in second with 10.12% and refused to recognize the results of the vote.

After exit poll results were announced in the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and the law enforcement. The protests continued over the following days. As a result, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.