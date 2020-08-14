Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 286,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, August 14. /TASS/. More than 286,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on August 14, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 20.73 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on August 14, as many as 20,730,456 novel coronavirus cases and 751,154 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 286,710 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,713.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 11,109,443. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 157,676 and the number of deaths - by 4,472 and reached 402,734.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,702,640 and the number of fatalities is 218,662. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 31,585 and the number of deaths - by 384.

Southeast Asia has 2,900,347 cases and 57,756 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 69,943 and the number of deaths - by 1,120.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (5,150,407), Brazil (3,164,785), India (2,461,190), Russia (912,823), South Africa (572,865), Peru (498,555), Mexico (498,380), Colombia (422,519), Chile (380,034), and Iran (336,324).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.