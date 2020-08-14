Belarus’ former presidential candidate to challenge voting results with Supreme Court

MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. Former candidate for Belarusian president Andrei Dmitriyev said on Friday he will challenge the presidential election results with the Country’s Supreme Court.

"All the motions to recognize the election as invalid have been turned down, as has been a motion to postpone the decision," he wrote on his Telegram channel. "We are going to the Supreme Court."

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. On Friday, Belarus’ Central Election Commission made public the final results of Sunday’s voting. The incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.1% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes. Other candidates' results are as follows: Andrei Dmitriyev - 1.21%, Anna Kanopatskaya - 1.68%, Sergei Cherchen - 1.14%, and against all - 4.59%

Mass protests and clashes with the police swept Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday night into Monday morning after exit poll results were made public. As a result, more than 6,000 people were detained while dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured.