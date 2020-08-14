Belarus Interior Ministry says past 24 hours were calmest in four days

MINSK, August 14. /TASS/. The past 24 hours were the calmest time in Belarus in the past four days, spokesperson for the national Interior Ministry Olga Chemodanova wrote in her Telegram channel Friday.

"The rallies that took place were largely peaceful. <…> Only in isolated cases actions of some people during the unauthorized events were aggressive. For example, a law enforcement officer was wounded in Vitebsk," she wrote.

The spokesperson also underlined that 102 administrative offence protocols were signed in the past 24 hours and a probe is underway into publication of materials disparaging the police on the Internet.

On August 9, Belarus held the presidential election. Earlier on Friday, the national Central Election Commission declared official results, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.1% of the votes. His key rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who came second with 10.12% rejected the results. After exit poll results were revealed when voting was closed, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases turned into clashes with the police. The national Interior Ministry said a few thousands had been detained since Sunday, while dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.