Austrian chancellor urges probe into death of protestors in Belarus

VIENNA, August 13./TASS/. A neutral party must investigate the death of protesters in Belarus, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in a tweet on Thursday.

"We denounce the developments in Belarus and violence against protesters these days. Those who were arrested must be immediately released, the death of demonstrators must be promptly and fully investigated by an independent party. A clear reaction is needed from the EU," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Belarusian Interior Ministry reported one fatality during the protests. It said a man had tried to throw an unidentified explosive devise towards law enforcement officers, but it went off right in his hands.

"I call upon the Belarusian authorities to immediately stop harsh and unruly actions against peaceful protestors and to lift the internet blockade. Relations between the EU and Belarus should be reviewed depending on how the situation unfolds," Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in a statement released via the Austrian Foreign Ministry’s Twitter account on Tuesday.

Austrian president’s Office said that President Alexander Van der Bellen would not send a telegram of congratulations to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, whom the Austrian authorities received for a visit in Vienna in November 2019.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. Preliminary results show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.08% of the vote, while his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.09%.

After exit poll results were revealed late on August 9, suggesting Lukashenko’s landslide victory, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases escalated into clashes with the police. Protests have continued since Sunday. The national Interior Ministry said about 6,000 people had been detained while dozens of police officers and protesters were injured. Tikhanovskaya challenged the results, refusing to recognize them. She also filed a complaint with the national election commission. Tikhanovskaya then left the country and is now in Lithuania.