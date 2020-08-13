Minsk’s cardiology center workers rally ‘against violence’

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Employees of the Belarusian Scientific and Practical Center Cardiology have organized a rally dubbed ‘against violence’ on Thursday amid clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers that gripped the country, tut.by portal reports.

"Medical workers of the Scientific and Practical Center Cardiology have launched a rally in solidarity," the portal said.

Tut.by also published a video showing a few dozens people gathered in the center’s patio, many of them wearing special medical uniform. The rally participants are holding placards reading ‘No to violence’ and applauding.

On August 9, the presidential election took place in Belarus. Preliminary results show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.08% of the votes, while his biggest rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.09% of the ballots cast. The other three candidates failed to get more than two percent each. After exit poll results were revealed late on August 9, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases turned into clashes with the police. Since Sunday, people have been joining demonstrators in the evening daily, while the national Interior Ministry said some 7,000 had been detained and dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.