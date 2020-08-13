People keep taking to Minsk streets to express solidarity with protesters

People are joining the solidarity action in different neighborhoods of the capital city. They line up along streets and avenues to protest against the results of the election and the use of force against protesters.

MINSK, August 13./TASS/. More and more people are joining a rally in Minsk on Thursday to express solidarity with the protesters against the results of the Sunday’s presidential in Belarus, TASS reports from the site.

A chorus performed pieces of classical music on the stairs of the Belarusian State Concert Hall, holding letters in their hands, which read taken together as "My vote was stolen".

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. Preliminary results show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.08% of the vote, while his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.09%

After exit poll results were revealed late on August 9, suggesting Lukashenko’s landslide victory, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases turned into clashes with the police. Protests have continued since Sunday. The national interior ministry said about 6,000 people had been detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured. Tikhanovskaya challenged the results, refusing to recognize them. She also filed a complaint with the national election commission. Tikhanovskaya then left the country and is now in Lithuania.