Minsk riot police detain two people making Molotov cocktails

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Special purpose mobile units of the Belarusian police (OMON) have detained two people in Minsk who were preparing Molotov cocktails, the Belarusian Interior Ministry’s press service informed.

"Today, at 19:40 (local time, same as Moscow time - TASS), members of OMON have detained two residents of the capital at Yakubovskaya street in Minsk who were filling the bottles with explosive liquid. After the young men (18 and 19 years old) had been searched, a 10-liter canister of gasoline and a bottle of vegetable oil were found," the Belarusian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova informed on her Telegram channel.

According to her, the detained planned to use the Molotov cocktails against law enforcement officers during mass protests in Minsk.