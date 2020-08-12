Police once again use impact munitions against protesters in uptown Minsk

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Clashes between police and participants in protests against the results of the Sunday’s presidential election in Belarus have taken place in some areas of uptown Minsk on Wednesday.

Against the background of mostly calm situation in other parts of the capital city, protesters and police have clashed in Uruchye neighborhood. TASS reports from the site that explosions of stun grenades can be heard and the sound of rubber bullets fired. Law enforcement officers are detaining people, who are trying to hide in off-streets. According to eyewitnesses, local residents are hiding neighbors from the police in their apartments.

The situation in the neighboring Zelyony Lug district is also tense. About 50 people have gathered there and are trying to block Logoisky Trakt Street.

Small groups of people gathered in other districts of the city. People lined up near the roads holding flowers to symbolize the non-aggressive nature of their actions. Passing cars honked in support of the protesters. After police units arrived, people chose to leave the sites of the protests. The Belarusian law enforcement made several arrests.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the preliminary results provided by the Belarusian Central Election Committee, incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko got 80.08% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his main opponent, came in second with 10.09%. She stated that she didn’t recognize these results, considering herself the elected head of state, and filed a complaint with the Central Election Committee. After exit poll results were announced in the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces. The protests continued on August 10 and 11. As a result, according to the republic’s Interior Ministry, about 6,000 people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.