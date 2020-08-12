Belarus investigators look into death of young man arrested amid protests

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Gomel region directorate of the Belarusian Investigative Committee is looking into the death of a 25-year-old man arrested for taking part in protests on August 9, BelTA news agency reported on Wednesday, referring to Investigative Committee’s Spokesperson Sergei Kabakovich.

It said that the court had ruled to hold the man administrative liable and arrest him for ten days. He was sent to a correctional facility, where his condition worsened. The young man was hospitalized and died shortly.

It was emphasized that there were no visible bodily injuries when he was examined. Forensic examination was arranged to establish the cause of the death.