EU in talks with companies on COVID-19 vaccine, not disclosing names

BRUSSELS, August 12. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is currently holding talks with several companies on a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus but cannot name them before the end of the process, an EC spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are negotiating quite intensely with a view to building a diversified portfolio of vaccines for EU citizens at fair prices. Negotiations are advanced with several companies having a promising vaccine candidate. We cannot name companies with whom we’re negotiating at this point," the spokesperson said.

"While we fully support the objective of developing a vaccine as quickly as possible, we cannot compromise on evidence requirements for a vaccine, especially as it is given to healthy people. This requires sufficient data from clinical trials that show that the vaccine is safe and efficacious," the spokesperson added.

The European Commission said earlier in its press release that it concluded exploratory talks with Sanofi-GSK company on a contractual framework for purchases of 300 mln doses.

On August 11, Russia became the first country across the globe that registered a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, named Sputnik V.