Belarusian law enforcement officers deliberately hit by cars — BelTA

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. At least eight incidents, in which Belarusian law enforcement officers were deliberately hit by moving cars, were registered in various cities in the past two days, the BelTA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to BelTA, law enforcement officers view those incidents as a carefully planned event.

The incidents took place in the capital Minsk, Baranovichi in western Belarus and Zhodino, a city some 50 km northeast of Minsk.

On August 9, Belarus held its presidential election. Preliminary results show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection with 80.08% of the votes, while his biggest rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.09% of the ballots cast. The other three candidates failed to get more than two percent each. After exit poll results were revealed late on August 9, many cities and towns across the country saw mass protests that in some cases turned into clashes with the police. The national interior ministry said some 3,000 people had been detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.