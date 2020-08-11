Lithuania vows readiness to grant asylum to Belarusian opposition members

VILNIUS, August 11. /TASS/. Lithuania is ready to consider asylum requests from Belarusian opposition members if they choose to file them, Lithuanian Interior Minister Rita Tamasuniene said.

"It is not the first time that Belarusian opposition members seek asylum in our country," she pointed out, as cited in the ministry’s statement. "If it happens again for political reasons or possible threats, Lithuania is ready to come to their support until conditions are created for their safe return home," she added.

According to the minister, Lithuania’s relevant agencies have worked out an action plan in case there is a rise in asylum requests from Belarusian nationals.

Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her campaign team chief Maria Moroz left for Lithuania earlier on Tuesday.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to preliminary results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.08% of the vote, Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.09% and the other three presidential candidates gained less than 2% each. Tikhanovskaya refused to recognize the election’s results and filed a complaint with the Central Election Commission.