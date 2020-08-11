Palestine expects to receive Russian coronavirus vaccine

CAIRO, August 11. /TASS/. Palestine expects to become one of the first countries to receive Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in a message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the WAFA news agency reported on Tuesday.

"We congratulate you, Mr. President, and through you we highly value the efforts of the Russian scientists, laboratories and your government for being the leader of this unique scientific discovery," Abbas said in his message, according to the news agency.

"We wish you, your people and your friendly country more successes while looking forward to your valuable instructions that our people benefit from this vaccine so that the State of Palestine will be one of the first countries to receive your attention in this regard, especially since you have already provided us with assistance and medical equipment to deal with this critical pandemic," Abbas added.

Putin announced earlier on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. Putin added that the vaccine had been given to one of his daughters.