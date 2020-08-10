Police use tear gas to disperse protesters in Minsk

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Police in Minsk have used tear gas to disperse protesters near the Pushkinskaya metro station where most of the demonstrators were squeezed off from the center of the city, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday evening.

More people were detained. Two ambulance cars were seen in the vicinity. No official data about injuries are available. However, the Nasha Niva media outlet says its correspondent received an leg injury after being hit by a rubber bullet.

The police have managed to disperse the protesters, with no big groups being observed at the moment.