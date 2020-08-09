Dozhd journalists released from police station in Minsk

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. Journalists of the Russian television channel Dozhd, who were detained in Minsk on Sunday, have been released from a police station, Dozhd editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Our colleagues, Dozhd journalists, have been released," he wrote, adding that they would be transported to Russia’s Smolensk.

Dozhd said earlier on Sunday that its correspondents Vladimir Romensky and Vasily Polonsky, and cameraman Nikola Antipov had been detained in Minsk by people in civilian clothes.

According to a representative of the headquarters of unregistered candidate Viktor Babariko, the ally of candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya Maria Kolestinova, the journalists were detained after they had spoken with her in the street.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Dozhd that the Russian embassy in Belarus had been taking efforts to resolve the situation.

Dzydko wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that after formalities were over the journalists would be handed over to the Russian embassy "for deportation."

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Gaz told TASS the Dozhd journalists were working without accreditation.

On Sunday, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. Most of polling stations closed at 20:00 local time. Several stations in Minsk continued to work because of long queues of those willing to vote. According to exit polls, the incumbent head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, 65, who is seeking his sixth term, is winning more than 70% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is scoring from 6.8 to 10.1% of votes. The voter turnout as of 18:00 was 79%