Belarusian presidential election recognized as valid - CEC

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. The voter turnout in the Belarusian presidential election exceeded 54% and the polls can be recognized as valid, Head of the Central Election Commission Lidiya Ermoshina said on Sunday.

"The election in the country is valid. More than 54% of voters took part in the polls," Ermoshina said.

The election chief noted that the 50% turnout benchmark had not been reached only in Minsk as of 12:00. According to her, the voter turnout in the capital was 43%. "But people are also coming here and are standing in the lines."

Meanwhile, in the Gomel and Mogilev Regions the turnout exceeded 60%.

Five candidates are running for president in Belarus - incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko, co-leader of the Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth) public movement Andrei Dmitriyev, former member of the lower parliament house Anna Kanopatskaya, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and leader of the Belarusian Social Democratic Gramada Sergei Cherchen. Lukashenko, 65, is seeking his sixth presidential term.