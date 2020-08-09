Voter turnout in Belarusian presidential election exceeds 45%

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. The voter turnout in the Belarusian presidential election hit 45.33% by 10:00, the head of the Central Election Commission, Lidiya Ermoshina, told reporters, according to BelTA news agency.

In general, the situation at the election is calm and "no alarming reports have been received," she said.

Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for his sixth term, and one of candidates Anna Kanopatskaya have cast their vote in the Belarusian presidential election.

More than 5,700 polling stations opened in Belarus on Sunday and 44 ballot stations were set up abroad.

Five candidates are running for president in Belarus - incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko, co-leader of the Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth) public movement Andrei Dmitriyev, former member of the lower parliament house Anna Kanopatskaya, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and leader of the Belarusian Social Democratic Gramada Sergei Cherchen.