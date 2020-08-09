{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Voter turnout in Belarusian presidential election exceeds 45%

Five candidates are running for president in Belarus

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. The voter turnout in the Belarusian presidential election hit 45.33% by 10:00, the head of the Central Election Commission, Lidiya Ermoshina, told reporters, according to BelTA news agency.

In general, the situation at the election is calm and "no alarming reports have been received," she said.

Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for his sixth term, and one of candidates Anna Kanopatskaya have cast their vote in the Belarusian presidential election.

More than 5,700 polling stations opened in Belarus on Sunday and 44 ballot stations were set up abroad.

Five candidates are running for president in Belarus - incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko, co-leader of the Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth) public movement Andrei Dmitriyev, former member of the lower parliament house Anna Kanopatskaya, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and leader of the Belarusian Social Democratic Gramada Sergei Cherchen.

World
Lukashenko votes in Belarusian presidential election
He traditionally voted at the polling station located in the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture in Minsk
Diplomat says detention of 33 Russians in Minsk was third country’s provocation
Maria Zakharova noted that this story was presented "as almost an operation of Russia’s to deploy some specially trained people to destabilize the neighboring country"
Russian doctors help 92 people, including 12 children, in Beirut hospital
On August 6, an air mobile hospital of the Russian emergency ministry’s Tsentrospas unit opened in Beirut ravaged by a major explosion on Monday
Russia’s new spacecraft can make flights to Moon and Mars, says chief designer
It can perform a flight to asteroids only as part of an inter-planetary system, according to the chief designer
Aeroflot to cancel part of previously scheduled international flights until August 31
The decision is dictated by the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the countries of destination, according to the carrier
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Press review: US ramps up Syrian oil plunder and Russia-EU carbon border adjustment talks
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 6
Alrosa unearths Russia’s largest color diamond
The rough diamond is of intense yellow-brown color
Russian forces in Syria retain the right of repelling militants’ attacks - Russian center
Terrorists open fire on the Syrian government forces and make attempts to attack the Russian airbase Hmeymim, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Alexander Shcherbitsky said
Press review: Who is behind the deadly blast in Beirut and Lukashenko rails against Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5
Shipyard in Volga area lays down two Grachonok-class anti-saboteur ships
They are designated to protect the water area of Russian naval bases, according to the project’s developer
Russian Navy ship holds mine countermeasures exercise in Mediterranean Sea
The seagoing minesweeper Vice-Admiral Zakharyin has been operating within the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron since June
Orient Queen cruise ship sinks in Beirut port following blast
As OTV reported Wednesday, two people who were onboard when the incident happened died, while seven more were injured
Lavrov emphasizes need to rule out possibility of nuclear war
Russia's top diplomat was addressing participants of a memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing
Russian dog handlers sifting through rubble in Beirut port
Trump believes Russia, China are against his re-election
According to a US intelligence official, Russia is trying to "denigrate" Trump’s election rival, former Vice President Joseph Biden
Read more
The Russian president told his Belarusian counterpart that Moscow is interested in maintaining stability in Belarus, according to the Kremlin press service
Anna Netrebko and Placido Domingo to take Bolshoi's stage in new season
Last season Placido Domingo could not appear in the Bolshoi due to the pandemic, the theater's general director recalled
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bomber over Sea of Okhotsk
No violations of Russia’s state border by the US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber were allowed
Trump bans deals with owners of TikTok and WeChat
According to Trump, TikTok app and WeChat social network pose a threat to US national security
Russia reports 5,212 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
The daily growth rate was 0.6%
Crew Dragon undocks from ISS, Atlantic splashdown scheduled for Sunday
The spacecraft is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast on Sunday at 14:42 local time
Russian ambassador in Minsk calls for soonest release of detained Russians
"In the current situation, it would be justified and fair to release the Russians as soon as possible," he told reporters
Half of all Russians thinks US moon landing a hoax, poll reveals
Compared to 2018, the number of those who deny the landing is 8% less
Chechen leader Kadyrov’s incomes up by almost $2 million in 2019
Kadyrov’s property includes a house of 2,344.3 square meters and a land plot 3,668 square meters in area
South Ossetia wants to demonstrate evidence of Georgian genocide to global community
Bibilov called upon the global community to give South Ossetia a chance "to speak at the UN and other international platforms in order to show and tell the truth"
Lukashenko, Putin agree to find those responsible for detention of Russians
The Russian president highlighted the need to repel actions by third forces, the BelTA news agency reported on Friday citing the press service of the Belarusian president
Lebanon has no financial means to cope with explosion aftermath, economy minister says
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Raoul Nehme said the only solution for his country was cooperation with the International Monetary Fund
Russia starts supplies of Avifavir anti-COVID drug to South Africa
South Africa has recently seen a rapid increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection
British policy towards Russia consists of 95% of deterrence and 5% of dialogue, envoy says
The ambassador referred to the state of relations between the UK and Russia as difficult
Russia records 5,241 new daily coronavirus cases
The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours has increased by 7,235, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center
Experts: Terminating New START Treaty could mean global nuclear disaster
The Treaty is the last agreement in force in the international security and arms control system, but the United States announced their refusal to extend it, an article in Krasnaya Zvezda underscores
Russian hospital opens in Beirut
It can receive up to 200 people a day and have beds for 50 patients
Lukashenko: US passport holders among those detained in Belarus ahead of election
According to the Belarusian leader, the detained include those with links to the US Department of State
Police detain campaign manager of Belarusian presidential candidate Tikhanovskaya
Tikhanovskaya’s press secretary added that their campaign manager is being taken to the central police station in Minsk
Ship whose cargo allegedly exploded in Lebanon belongs to Russian businessman
In 2013, the ship sailing under Moldovan flag was carrying hazardous cargo from Batumi to Mozambique and made an unplanned call to Beirut
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Ukraine reports record high in COVID-19 cases for third day
The past day saw 1,453 new coronavirus cases, according to the National Security and Defense Council
Lukashenko says he regards Putin as his elder brother
Belarusian president acknowledged that certain tensions in his relationship with Putin did exist
Medvedev: events in Abkhazia, South Ossetia 12 years ago "declaration of war on Russia"
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that Russia has always advocated peace and stability in the countries bordering it
Press review: Will Minsk cross red line with Moscow and Russia, NATO face off over Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 7
Russian rescuers find another body under rubble in Beirut
Russian rescuers arrived in Beirut on August 5
Russia’s Rosatom starts fueling first unit of Belarusian NPP
Children, people aged over 70 develop highest levels of COVID-19 antibodies, study reveals
A large-scale research on COVID-19 herd immunity was conducted in more than 20 Russian regions
Russia launches serial production of latest Udav army pistol
The pistol’s design incorporates original solutions that give it some advantages compared to CZ, Glock, Walther, Colt and other pistols, according to Rostec
Fitch affirms Russia’s sovereign rating at BBB, outlook stable
Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters that the move demonstrates the sustainability of Russia’s macroeconomics
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Russian scientists publish first results of Avifavir clinical trials
The pilot part of clinical trials demonstrated that Avifavir possesses rapid antiviral action
Trump vows to quickly achieve deals with Iran, N. Korea if re-elected
Speaking about Iran, Trump said the Islamic Republic "is dying to make a deal" with the United States
Russia’s Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane
Belarusian president says union state with Russia impossible
The nation is not ready for this and will never be, Belarusian president said
