MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Incumbent Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko cast his ballot in the presidential election on Sunday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Lukashenko traditionally voted at the polling station located in the Belarusian State University of Physical Culture in Minsk.

Later he is expected to talk to reporters. Some 100 journalists, who represent nearly 40 media outlets, have gathered there.