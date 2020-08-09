Over 40% voters take part in early voting in Belarus - CEC

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. The voter turnout in the early voting, which started five days ahead of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, reached 41.7%, the republic’s Central Election Commission Chairperson Lidiya Ermoshina told Belarus 1 TV channel on Sunday.

"The figure is already 41.7%. In the Gomel region, where the [voter turnout] was more than 50%, the election was recognized as valid," Ermoshina said.

According to the CEC, some 54.44% voters cast ballots in the early voting in the Gomel Region, 38.40% in the Brest Region, 39.34% in the Vitebsk Region, 38.60% in the Grodno Region, 39.66% in the Minsk Region, 49.92% in the Mogilev Region and 33.40% in the capital Minsk.

This time Belarus saw a record high turnout in the early voting. The turnout in the early voting for the 2015 presidential election reached 36.05%.

Belarus is holding its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. The incumbent head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, 65, is seeking his sixth term in office. Other candidates are co-leader of the Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth) public movement Andrei Dmitriyev, former member of the lower parliament house Anna Kanopatskaya, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and leader of the Belarusian Social Democratic Gramada Sergei Cherchen.