Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 278,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, August 7. /TASS/. More than 278,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on August 7, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 18.9 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on August 7, as many as 18,902,735 novel coronavirus cases and 709,511 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by a record of 278,291 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,815.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 10,135,322. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 154,118 and the number of deaths - by 4,598 and reached 376,606.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,513,219 and the number of fatalities is 215,640. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 25,473 and the number of deaths - by 416.

Southeast Asia has 2,428,584 cases and 50,571 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 67,863 and the number of deaths - by 999.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,781,612), Brazil (2,859,073), India (2,027,074), Russia (877,135), South Africa (538,184), Mexico (456,100), Peru (447,624), Chile (366,671), Colombia (345,714), and Iran (320,117).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.