Ukraine opens criminal cases against more than 100 foreigners for fighting in Donbass

KIEV, August 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has launched criminal proceedings against citizens of Italy, Spain, Germany and other states for taking part in the Donbass conflict on the side of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics allegedly as part of Russian armed units, the office’s press service announced Friday.

"The Prosecutor General’s Office registered criminal proceedings against more than 100 foreigners who joined Russian illegal armed units to take part in the armed conflict against Ukraine," the press service informed. At the same time, it is clarified that the cases are launched on the grounds of "mercenaries participating in the armed conflict, intentional actions aimed at changing Ukraine’s territorial or state borders in violation of the order set by the Ukrainian constitution as well as joining illegal armed units to attack factories, agencies, organizations or citizens which resulted in deaths of people or other severe consequences." The maximum punishment for the specified crimes can be life-sentence with confiscation of all properties.

The office specified that the cases were launched against two Bulgarians, seven Armenians, one Georgian, 19 Italians, 27 Spaniards, 12 Kazakhs, three Lithuanians, 26 Moldovans, two Dutch and five Germans.