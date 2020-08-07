Death toll from Beirut blast rises to 154

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. At least 154 people were killed as a result of the explosion in Beirut’s port, the Sky News Arabia TV channel reported on Friday.
Earlier, 149 casualties and over 5,000 injured had been reported.
A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport district on August 4, sending a shockwave that ripped through residential areas of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, leaving over 300,000 people homeless. According to local law enforcement, the blast was caused by the detonation at a warehouse during welding of over 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services over six years ago.