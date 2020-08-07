Global COVID-19 cases surpass 19 mln — Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the globe exceeded 19 million on Friday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations and federal and local authorities.

According to the university, a total of 19,007,938 people have contracted COVID-19 and 713,406 have died. So far, 11,482,467 patients have recovered. The biggest number of infections (4,881,974) has been recorded in the United States. Brazil is ranked second with 2,912,212 confirmed cases. It is followed by India, which has reported 1,964,536 cases.

To date, 871,894 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 676,357 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 14,606 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.