First patients admitted to Russian airmobile hospital in Beirut - center

BEIRUT, August 6. /TASS/. Doctors of the airmobile hospital of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have examined 13 patients on the first day of its work, the crisis center told TASS on Thursday.

"Doctors have examined 13 patients who received necessary treatment. Tests for coronavirus have been carried out as well," the center said.

On August 4, a powerful blast ripped through Beirut’s port located near the Lebanese naval base and generated a shockwave that either destroyed or damaged dozens of houses and cars and shattered glass throughout the city. More than 300,000 people have been left homeless. The death toll has risen to 137 so far. About 5,000 people were injured and dozens are reported missing.

According to Lebanon’s Interior Ministry, the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was seized by the customs service back in 2014, caused the explosion. A two-week state of emergency is in place in Lebanon’s capital, which was declared a disaster-stricken city.