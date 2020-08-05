{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
World

Law enforcement to prevent riots during presidential election in Belarus - police

According to Belarusian Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov, the current presidential race was ongoing amid tense conditions

MINSK, August 6. /TASS/. The Belarusian law enforcement agencies will not allow chaos and will prevent unrest during the presidential race, since they are capable of confronting any lawbreakers, Belarusian Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Barsukov said in a televised interview on Belarus-1 channel on Wednesday night.

"We will not allow chaos and will not allow riots on streets. Believe me, we have enough capabilities and means to confront those who do not want to obey the law," Barsukov said.

According to Barsukov, the current presidential race was ongoing amid tense conditions, since "unsanctioned rallies are being held and calls against stability in the republic are being heard."

"The current developments are part of political technology aimed at derailing and destabilizing the situation," Barsukov said warning the organizers of unsanctioned mass gatherings of their personal responsibility and called on the Belarusians to stay away from those protests.

Barsukov pointed out that provoking the law enforcement bodies to take preventive steps, the organizers are jeopardizing public security.

A presidential election will be held in Belarus on August 9. On August 4, an early vote kicked off, which will last until August 8. Five candidates are running for the top post - incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, Co-Chairman of the Tell the Truth public movement Andrei Dmitriyev, former lawmaker Anna Kanopatskaya, Belarusian activist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Chairman of the Belarusian Social-Democratic Party Gramada Sergei Cherechen. Two more applicants, Valery Tsepkalo and Viktor Babariko, who is currently under arrest, were denied registration.

The presidential race has been dogged by detentions of opposition politicians and activists, and also by unsanctioned protests. The European Union and the United States voiced their concerns about the incidents and urged Minsk to hold a free election.

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 278,000 in past day — WHO
The number of confirmed cases grew by a record of 278,291 in the past 24 hours
Trump bans deals with owners of TikTok and WeChat
According to Trump, TikTok app and WeChat social network pose a threat to US national security
Press review: Who is behind the deadly blast in Beirut and Lukashenko rails against Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 5
Lebanese Kataeb party leader killed in Beirut blast — media
Earlier, the TV channel reported that Nazar Najarian had received serious injuries
Turkish Health Ministry refutes media allegations about COVID outbreaks in resort areas
A number of Russian mass media outlets reported earlier citing Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca that outbreaks of the coronavirus infection had been registered in the country’s resorts
Putin, Lukashenko discuss detention of Russian nationals in Belarus
The Russian president told his Belarusian counterpart that Moscow is interested in maintaining stability in Belarus, according to the Kremlin press service
Beirut port blast was equivalent to 4.5-magnitude earthquake — seismologists
According to Cyprus Mail, the echo of the blast reached the Cyprus capital of Nicosia, which is 241 km away from Beirut
Russia’s Rosatom starts fueling first unit of Belarusian NPP
Experts: Terminating New START Treaty could mean global nuclear disaster
The Treaty is the last agreement in force in the international security and arms control system, but the United States announced their refusal to extend it, an article in Krasnaya Zvezda underscores
Lukashenko, Putin agree to find those responsible for detention of Russians
The Russian president highlighted the need to repel actions by third forces, the BelTA news agency reported on Friday citing the press service of the Belarusian president
Lavrov emphasizes need to rule out possibility of nuclear war
Russia's top diplomat was addressing participants of a memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing
Serial production of Russia’s first electric car to begin in late 2020 — minister
"It is clear that the pandemic somehow affected the project’s development," Denis Manturov said
Russian Navy ship holds mine countermeasures exercise in Mediterranean Sea
The seagoing minesweeper Vice-Admiral Zakharyin has been operating within the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean Squadron since June
Lukashenko: US passport holders among those detained in Belarus ahead of election
According to the Belarusian leader, the detained include those with links to the US Department of State
Belarusian president says union state with Russia impossible
The nation is not ready for this and will never be, Belarusian president said
Press review: Will Minsk cross red line with Moscow and Russia, NATO face off over Arctic
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 7
Russian hospital opens in Beirut
It can receive up to 200 people a day and have beds for 50 patients
Ukraine requests extradition of Russians earlier detained in Belarus
On Wednesday, the Ukrainian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Zelensky and Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the detention of the group of Russian citizens in Belarus
US, Russia made progress at arms control talks - Pompeo
Washington hopes for a new meeting in the near future
Russia launches production of latest Armata tanks
It is also preparing the Armata for export, according to the industry and trade minister
Russian fighter jet scrambles to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea
Russian radars detected two targets in international airspace over the neutral waters of the Black Sea
Lebanon has no financial means to cope with explosion aftermath, economy minister says
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade Raoul Nehme said the only solution for his country was cooperation with the International Monetary Fund
Aeroflot to cancel part of previously scheduled international flights until August 31
The decision is dictated by the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the countries of destination, according to the carrier
Russian Emergencies Ministry sends another plane to Beirut
Over 100 Russian rescue workers and doctors have already arrived in Lebanon, according to the latest reports
Russia starts supplies of Avifavir anti-COVID drug to South Africa
South Africa has recently seen a rapid increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection
Orient Queen cruise ship sinks in Beirut port following blast
As OTV reported Wednesday, two people who were onboard when the incident happened died, while seven more were injured
US Department of State’s report geared to silence Russia’s cooperation proposals - embassy
According to the Russian embassy, this report is obviously geared to discredit alternative information sources
Russia welcomes US plans to reduce troop size in Afghanistan to 4,000
Lukashenko invites Russian, Ukrainian prosecutors to deal with Russians’ affair
There is no need to threaten Minsk with consequences that the detained Russians’ case might entail, the Belarusian president stated
Missile warning satellites cluster Kupol brought to minimum standard strength
Satellites in highly elliptical orbits monitor the areas of ballistic missile launches on mainland territories and in the world ocean, according to the CEO of Energia corporation
Another 86 volunteers to be inoculated with vaccine by Vektor during stage two of trials
Currently the coronavirus vaccine has been administered to four volunteers out of five
Putin offers condolences to Lebanese president following blast in Beirut port
A massive explosion rocked the port area of Beirut on Tuesday
Russia launches serial production of latest Udav army pistol
The pistol’s design incorporates original solutions that give it some advantages compared to CZ, Glock, Walther, Colt and other pistols, according to Rostec
Russian dog handlers sifting through rubble in Beirut port
Lukashenko says he regards Putin as his elder brother
Belarusian president acknowledged that certain tensions in his relationship with Putin did exist
Russian forces in Syria retain the right of repelling militants’ attacks - Russian center
Terrorists open fire on the Syrian government forces and make attempts to attack the Russian airbase Hmeymim, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Alexander Shcherbitsky said
Press review: US ramps up Syrian oil plunder and Russia-EU carbon border adjustment talks
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 6
Lebanese authorities deny rumors about Israel’s possible role in Beirut blast
The Lebanese interior minister pledged that the probe would be transparent and would take five days
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Russian scientists publish first results of Avifavir clinical trials
The pilot part of clinical trials demonstrated that Avifavir possesses rapid antiviral action
Ship whose cargo allegedly exploded in Lebanon belongs to Russian businessman
In 2013, the ship sailing under Moldovan flag was carrying hazardous cargo from Batumi to Mozambique and made an unplanned call to Beirut
Over 160 tanks and armored vehicles arrive for Russian Army and Airborne Force
Among them are BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles, BMP-3 and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and also T-72B and T-80 tanks
Russia’s Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the targets as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Shipyard in Volga area lays down two Grachonok-class anti-saboteur ships
They are designated to protect the water area of Russian naval bases, according to the project’s developer
Russia records 5,267 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
The number of coronavirus deaths in Russia rose by 116 in the past 24 hours, down from 139 the day before, bringing the total to 14,606, the crisis center said on Thursday
Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed rail to run first train in December 2026
The cost of the Moscow-St.Petersburg high-speed railway line construction is preliminarily estimated at $23.2 bln
Russia calls for investigation into leaks of UN reports on North Korea — deputy envoy
"We regret that the confidential report of the UN experts on the DPRK is likely to be leaked to the press again," Dmitry Polyanskiy said
Damage from Beirut explosion may amount to $15bln
Half of Beirut is either partially or completely destroyed, the governor said
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel from August 11 — sources
Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic
