Lebanese opposition urges international probe into Beirut explosion

"There are certain doubts related to circumstances of the explosion. We call on the authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. We insist that international experts take part in the probe," the Al Arabyia television channel said on Wednesday citing the movement’s statement.

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Lebanon’s opposition Sunni movement Al-Mustaqbal has called on international experts to take part in the investigation of the deadly explosion in Beirut.

Earlier, Lebanon’s Interior Minister Muhammad Fahmi said that the government does not think it necessary to engage international specialists to look into the blast, as the authorities are confident about the Lebanese investigators’ competence.

A powerful blast ripped through Beirut’s port located near the Lebanese naval base and generated a shockwave that either destroyed or damaged dozens of houses and cars and shattered glass in even remote districts. According to local authorities, detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was seized by the customs back in 2014, caused the explosion. According to latest reports, at least 113 people were killed and more than 4,000 injured in the explosion.

The country is in mourning. Beirut was declared a disaster-stricken city and also a two-week state of emergency was declared in Lebanon’s capital.