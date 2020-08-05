US military has no evidence of ‘attack’ in Beirut mentioned by Trump — TV

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. The US military has no evidence suggesting that the powerful blast in Beirut was the result of an "attack," as US President Donald Trump said earlier, CNN said citing three unnamed sources in the Pentagon.

At a media briefing on Tuesday Trump described the events in Beirut as a "terrible attack." When asked by a reporter whether he was sure that the incident in Beirut was a result of an attack, the US leader replied: " I’ve met with some of our great generals and they just seem to feel that it was not a - some kind of manufacturing explosion type of event.""They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind," the US leader added.

At the same time, CNN sources in the US Department of Defense " said they didn't know what the President was talking about." One of them said that if there were indications anyone in the region pulled something off of this scale, the US would immediately take additional measures to protect its forces and property in the region. No such instructions have been issued so far.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport district on Tuesday, sending a shockwave that ripped through residential areas of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars. According to preliminary data, the blast was caused by the detonation of large amounts of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated from a ship in 2015. So far, at least 78 people are said to be killed and over 4,000 injured in the disaster. Since Wednesday, a two-week state of emergency has been in place in the Lebanese capital, which has been declared a disaster-stricken city.