Number of coronavirus cases in Africa nears 958,000

PRETORIA, August 3. /TASS/. More than 14,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases nearing 958,000, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 957,905, with 14,098 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 20,304, with 623 fatalities registered during the day. Some 610,000 patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 511,485 and 8,366, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 4,865 and 94,483, respectively. As many as 1,231 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (43,841 cases and 888 fatalities). Next is Ghana (37,014 cases and 182 deaths).