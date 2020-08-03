Some 26,000 new coronavirus cases registered in Brazil in past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 3. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Brazil has increased to 2,733,677, as 25,800 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on Sunday evening.

The ministry data shows that around 70% of all infected patients have already recovered (1,883,677), while 755,896 more are still carrying the virus. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose by 541 to reach 94,104. Per every 100,000 people, Brazil has 1,300 infections and 44 deaths.

Overall, 313,364 new cases were registered this week, almost 6,300 fewer than between July 19 and 25 when this number rose to record-high 319,653.

Brazil confirmed its first coronavirus case on February 26 and is currently ranked second in the world in coronavirus infections and deaths after the United States. The national Health Ministry earlier predicted that the situation would have stabilized by July, while infection rates would have slowed down by August. The healthcare agency assesses that the country’s fatalities plateaued in June.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.