Israeli cabinet of ministers approves new ambassador to Russia — paper

TEL AVIV, August 3. /TASS/. The government of Israel has approved the appointment of seven heads of the Jewish state’s diplomatic missions, including ambassadors to Russia, the United Kingdom and China, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

The cabinet approved Alexander Ben-Zvi as Ambassador to Russia, Tzipi Hotovely as ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alex Goldman-Scheinman as Ambassador to Belarus and Irit Ben-Aba as Ambassador to China.

It also appointed Edward Shapira as the Consul-General in Shanghai and Yonatan Tzedaka as the Consul-General in Bangalore.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said Ben-Zvi’s candidacy was approved by an Israeli Foreign Ministry’s commission on high appointments on July 28. The previous ambassador to Russia, Gary Koren, ended his mission in 2019. Currently, the Israeli embassy in Russia is headed by Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia Yacov Livne.