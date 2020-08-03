Trump says US must once again seek death penalty for Tsarnaev

WASHINGTON, August 3. /TASS/. The US federal government should once again demand a death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted for organizing the 2013 Boston marathon blast, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

"The Federal Government must again seek the Death Penalty in a do-over of that chapter of the original trial. Our Country cannot let the appellate decision stand," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev," the US leader added.

Last week, the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit cancelled the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, pronounced in June 2015. The matter is remanded to the district court with directions to hold a new penalty-phase trial.

The court has been considering the appeal to review the case since 2016. According to Tsarnaev’s lawyers, the decision not to transfer the hearings to another city, as requested by the defense team, deprived Tsarnaev of the right to fair trial. In their opinion, the jury could not be fully impartial, because the blast took place in their home city.

Twin blasts with an interval of 12 seconds rocked downtown Boston on April 15, 2013, when the traditional Boston Marathon was taking place. Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured. Several days later, police identified the suspected organizers as Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Tamerlan was killed in the police operation to detain him, while his brother was injured and arrested. In April 2015, a jury found him guilty on all 30 charges and sentenced him to death.