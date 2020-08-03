Afghan president convenes parliament to discuss Taliban members' release — TV

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke in favor of convoking the lower chamber of the country’s parliament to discuss whether the last group of Taliban militants kept in Afghan prisons should be released in line with the US-Taliban deal, the Ariana News TV channel said on Sunday.

The lower chamber will gather on August 7, for an emergency session expected to last between three and five days. During that period, the lawmakers are to decide whether to release about 400 militants, included in Taliban’s list of its members who are to be released under a deal with the United States.

So far, the Afghan authorities are reluctant to release about 400 extremists, who had committed grave crimes. Some time ago, the Afghan president said he does not have the authority to decide on the issue himself and referred it to the parliament’s lower chamber.

Meanwhile, the Pajhwok Afghan News agency said the authorities are set to release 100 Taliban members in addition to those mentioned in the agreement between the US and Taliban.

A cabinet spokesman said on Sunday 317 Taliban militants were released in the past two days, and 4,914 in total.

"The release of Taliban supporters will continue. Overall, 5,100 radicals will be released," he said.

On Thursday, the Taliban said it had completed the process of handing over captured Afghan military and security officers to the Afghan government. According to a spokesman for the radical movement, the Taliban "released a group of 82 captives," bringing the overall number of those relased to 1,005.

The United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal on February 29 in Qatar’s capital city Doha. Under the terms of the deal, Washington and its allies commit to withdrawing their forces from Afghanistan in next 14 months. The Taliban, in turn, undertakes not to use Afghanistan’s territory to stage actions jeopardizing the United States’ and its allies’ security. Before the launch of intra-Afghan talks that were initially supposed to begin on March 10, up to 5,000 Taliban supporters were to be released and the Taliban was to release up to 1,000 people it keeps prisoner as a trust-building measure.

The Russian Supreme Court designated the Taliban movement as a terrorist group in 2003. The organization is outlawed on the territory of Russia.