Weekly coronavirus cases in Russia on decline for eight consecutive weeks

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The weekly number of newly detected novel coronavirus cases in Russia has been on decline for eight consecutive weeks, with 38,385 cases recorded between July 27 and August 2, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The week before, the figure stood at 40,939. In relative terms, the growth was 4.7% this week compared to 5.3% last week. Average daily growth also declined from 0.74% to 0.66% in the reported period.

The weekly growth in novel coronavirus cases in Russia has been on decline for eight weeks in a row.

The number of convalescents remains practically unchanged: a total of 49,923 patients recovered between July 27 and August 2, while on July 20-26 the figure stood at 49,906. The number of recovered patients exceeds the number of new cases for the seventh consecutive week.

The share of convalescents in the overall number of detected cases now amounts to 76.4% as of this Sunday. On the previous Sunday, it stood at 73.9%

The anti-coronavirus crisis center said 859 coronavirus patients had died in the week of July 27 - August 2. Last week’s death toll was 927.

The mortality rate in Russia remains one of the world’s lowest, although it increased by 0.3 percentage points this week to reach 1.66%. However, exact figures will be available only after the pandemic is over.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 17.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 685,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, 850,870 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 650,173 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 14,128 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.