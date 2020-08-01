OSCE reports 225 ceasefire violations in Donbass since July 27 - report

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have registered 225 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Donbass, which came into force on July 27, the OSCE Special Monitoring Group (SMM) in Ukraine said in a daily report on Saturday.

"From 00.01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM recorded a total of 225 ceasefire violations," the report says.

On July 22, the Contact Group seeking peace for east Ukraine approved via a video conference additional measures to hold a ceasefire along the contact line in Donbass. They came into effect on July 27.