Thirteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Thirteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,470 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Thirteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,473.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported more than 241,359 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 695 reported in the past day. As many as 179,168 patients have recovered. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.

To date, 839,981 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 638,410 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.