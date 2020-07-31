ICRC warns about increasing nuclear threat to the world

GENEVA, July 31. /TASS/. The danger of nuclear weapon use has reached a level unseen since the Cold War times, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a joint statement issued in Geneva Friday.

"The 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki comes even as the risk of use of nuclear weapons has risen to levels not seen since the end of the Cold War," the statement reads. The humanitarian organizations emphasized the increasing "military incidents involving nuclear states and their allies" and "explicit threats to use nuclear weapons." At the same time, "agreements to eliminate existing arsenals are being abandoned as new nuclear weapons are being developed, putting the world on the dangerous path of a new nuclear arms race," the statement reads.

ICRC President Peter Maurer pointed out, "The horror of a nuclear detonation may feel like distant history. But today the risk of nuclear weapons being used again is high. Treaties to reduce nuclear arsenals and risks of proliferation are being abandoned, new types of nuclear weapons are being produced, and serious threats are being made. That’s an arms race, and it’s frightening." Meanwhile, IFRC President Francesco Rocca noted, "The international community would not be able to help all those in need after a nuclear blast. Widespread radiation sickness, a decline in food production, and the tremendous scale of destruction and contamination would make any meaningful humanitarian response insufficient. No nation is prepared to deal with a nuclear confrontation."

In light of this, Maurer and Rocca called on all states around the world to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), reminding everyone that it will become mandatory for all sides that ratify it after their number reaches 50. Currently, it has been ratified by 40 countries. The treaty was adopted in 2017 and bans states from developing, testing, producing, stockpiling, deploying on their territories, handing over or using nuclear weapons or threatening to use them.