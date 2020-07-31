Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 292,000 in past day, reports WHO

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 31, as many as 17,106,007 novel coronavirus cases and 668,910 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by a record of 292,527 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,812.

GENEVA, July 31. /TASS/. More than 292,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 31, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 17.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 8,152,173. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 171,946 and the number of deaths - by 4,567 and reached 351,121.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,333,300 and the number of fatalities is 212,520. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 25,241 and the number of deaths - by 438.

Southeast Asia has 2,009,963 cases and 44,031 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 60,113 and the number of deaths - by 914.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,388,566), Brazil (2,552,265), India (1,638,870), Russia (839,981), South Africa (4582,169), Mexico (408,449), Peru (400,683), Chile (353,536), the United Kingdom (302,305), and Iran (301,530).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.