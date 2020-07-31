Serbia’s coronavirus cases top 25,500

BELGRADE, July 31. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 339 in the past 24 hours to reach 25,552, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities climbed to 573, the national health ministry said Friday.

According to the agency, eight more people died in the past 24 hours, while 162 coronavirus patients are put on ventilators. On Thursday, the ministry reported 321 new infections. Overall, the country hospitalized 4,305 patients with coronavirus, meanwhile, 668,984 people were tested for the virus across the country.

Currently, 30 cities and municipalities across Serbia imposed a state of emergency. The average age of the infected people is between 30 and 50, while pneumonia is reported in 70% of the cases. According to Serbian healthcare professionals, 4,400 coronavirus patients are currently receiving treatments in hospitals across the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 17,499,700 people have been infected worldwide and more than 677,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 10,956,400 individuals have recovered from the illness across the world.