Russian, US academies of sciences to cooperate in fight against pandemic

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) and the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) will cooperate in coronavirus research, according to an agreement that RAS President Alexander Sergeyev and NAS President Marcia McNutt signed via video call.

"Leading experts in our countries are looking into various scenarios regarding economic development, but most forecasts say that we will face a global economic recession and it will take long to find a way out of the situation," Sergeyev pointed out. "This is why we have determined several areas for joint research on which we will focus. They include the preservation of life and health of our people, as well as economic recovery and development," he added.

McNutt, in turn, said that the pandemic had affected everyone and it was important to boost US-Russia research cooperation.