Envoy to Minsk urges media not to spread unproven facts harming bilateral relations

"We believe that the journalists will refrain from presenting the arisen circumstances in a form that could harm the allied relations of our countries and will rule out use of unproven facts, as well as refrain from accusative tone in their further coverage of the situation," Mezentsev said.

MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev urged the media not to spread unconfirmed information that may harm the Russian-Belarusian relations in his Thursday commentary on the apprehension of 33 Russian citizens in the republic.

According to the envoy, it is necessary to understand that "the scale, the historic importance of bilateral relations; the mutual intent to widen cooperation on many and many fields; the importance of the Union agreement are enduring values for our brotherly peoples."

"To doubt it is unacceptable, especially based on the arisen episode, which requires joint thorough analysis and inspection," the diplomat noted.

Mezentsev also added that "wearing camouflage clothes, as well as unwillingness to support the hospitable Slavic traditions, the ‘unreadiness’ to ‘raise a cup’ for friends - during a stay in any Belarusian sanatorium - do not appear as a reason for such close media attention."

On July 29, Belarus announced apprehension of 33 Russian citizens, most of whom Minsk calls employees of the "Wagner private military company." They are suspected of preparing mass riots in Belarus.

Belarusian military reports pointed out what they called a strange behavior for Russian tourists - they were dressed in military-styled clothes, did not drink alcohol and behaved quietly.