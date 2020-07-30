Number of coronavirus cases in Finland rises to 7,423

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 329 deaths have been reported in the country. According to the Institute's latest estimates, the coronavirus situation in Finland is stable. Over the past week, the increase in new infections was less than 20 per day.

HELSINKI, July 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Finland increased by 9 over the past day and reached 7,423, the Finnish National Institute of Health and Welfare reported on Thursday.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 17,201,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 670,400 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 10,716,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 834,499 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 629,655 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,802 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.