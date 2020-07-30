Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases surpass 87,600

NUR-SULTAN, July 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s doctors recorded 1,472 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected people in the country has reached 87,664, the government’s interagency commission on coronavirus response said on Thursday.

"Another 1,472 coronavirus cases were recorded, including 828 patients showing symptoms and 644 symptomless patients. A total of 87,664 cases have been confirmed nationwide," the commission said.

Infected individuals account for 0.4% of the population (18.7 mln people). According to the commission, 57,815 people have recovered by now, 1,177 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Healthcare provides information about coronavirus fatalities once a week. Kazakhstan reported 208 COVID-19 deaths from July 20 to July 26. The death toll has thus climbed to 793. So far, Kazakhstan has conducted 2,079,540 coronavirus tests.

On July 17, Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said that the ministry would use another method to count coronavirus patients. In addition to confirmed coronavirus cases, the tally will now also include cases of viral pneumonia with symptoms similar to COVID-19.

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, about 100 Russian doctors have been sent to Kazakhstan to help it tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Russia also provided humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to fight the pandemic.